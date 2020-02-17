26,521 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 55,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 40,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. 4,074,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,601. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

