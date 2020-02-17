2,850 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.99. 1,815,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.