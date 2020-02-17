2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,757,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 2U by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 995,581 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.