3DCoin Price Down 17.8% This Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 379.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1,289.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin