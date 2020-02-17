41,852 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

