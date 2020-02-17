48,685 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Jeneq Management LP

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Varonis Systems accounts for 2.0% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jeneq Management LP owned 0.16% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

