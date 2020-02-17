$51.32 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce sales of $51.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.23 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $207.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.40 million to $207.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $211.33 million to $214.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

GSBC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

