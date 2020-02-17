5,332 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 560.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

