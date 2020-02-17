6,067 Shares in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,578,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

