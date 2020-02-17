6,574 Shares in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Store Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 691,779 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after acquiring an additional 221,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Store Capital by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 169,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE STOR opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

