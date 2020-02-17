$69.68 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $69.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.83 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 898.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at $4,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 34.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 932,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 237,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.