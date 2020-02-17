$69.68 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report sales of $69.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.83 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $67.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $269.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 306.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 165,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 898.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 82,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at $4,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 34.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 932,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 237,911 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.