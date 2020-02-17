70,787 Shares in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Purchased by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. National Investment Services of America LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Onespan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $733.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

