7,085 Shares in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,444. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Aecom has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

