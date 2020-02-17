727 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.82. 415,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.