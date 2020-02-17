$790.97 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to post $790.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $787.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.00 million. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $799.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,100 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

