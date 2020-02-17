80,651 Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $28.88. 530,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,042. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

