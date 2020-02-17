AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

