Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered Acreage to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acreage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRGF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Acreage has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

