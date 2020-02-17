Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.67 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $379.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

