Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

