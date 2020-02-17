Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.17

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Aeron has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001676 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, IDEX and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Tidex, Kuna, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

