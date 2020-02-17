Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 558,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $861.11 million, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

