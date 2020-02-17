Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 166,045 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.