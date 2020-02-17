Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.83. 1,280,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,308. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.