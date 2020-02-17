Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $59.74. 1,144,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

