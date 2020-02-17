Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Trading Up 11.6%

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) was up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.45 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.51), approximately 1,544,044 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 805% from the average daily volume of 170,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.55 ($0.45).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.76.

Get Allied Minds alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 24.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph Pignato acquired 346,800 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £159,528 ($209,850.04).

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.