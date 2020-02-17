Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.30 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.15.

AYX stock traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,515 shares of company stock worth $18,686,877. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

