Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

