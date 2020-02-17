Altium (ASX:ALU) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.46

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$42.46 ($30.11) and last traded at A$42.12 ($29.87), with a volume of 57939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$42.12 ($29.87).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$35.37.

Altium Company Profile (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

