Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after buying an additional 1,251,496 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 9,025,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.