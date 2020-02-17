Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Aegis from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,319.76.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
