Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Aegis from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,928.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.