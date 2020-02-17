American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 551,048 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 543,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American International Group by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 521,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 440,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

