American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.94.

NYSE AIG traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,890,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 656,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,285.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 592,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

