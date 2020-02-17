American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $139.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

