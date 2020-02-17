Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.