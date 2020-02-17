AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,127. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

