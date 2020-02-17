Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 71.1% Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Amoveo has a market cap of $2.44 million and $110.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.89 or 0.00372896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00492177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.33 or 0.06292583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00066866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

