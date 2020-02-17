Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.27) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:CLCO traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 454,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
