AmsterdamCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $67,829.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

