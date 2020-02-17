Analysts Anticipate Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

HQY opened at $75.84 on Friday. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

