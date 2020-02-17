Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.