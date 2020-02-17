Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $22,976,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 341,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,942. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Savara has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.