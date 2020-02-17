Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.
SVRA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 341,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,942. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Savara has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
