Analysts Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

CPSI traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

