Analysts Expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.