Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fanhua an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of Fanhua stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 131,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,573. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

