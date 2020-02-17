Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $166.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $132.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $620.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $621.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $662.10 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $669.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 206,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 66,488 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 140,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 630,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

