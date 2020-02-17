Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 110,362 shares. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

