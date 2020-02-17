Analysts Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.56. The company had a trading volume of 941,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,910. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.