Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $280.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $270.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,919 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.