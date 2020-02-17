Analysts Set Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $21.50

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 537,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,045. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

